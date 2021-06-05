MX League of mourning; Roberto Andrés Depietri, former Toluca FC player, passed away

Mexican and Argentine soccer are in mourning, as the former player of the Toluca, Roberto Andrés Depietri, lost his life at age 55, since he failed to defeat Covid-19, a disease that, according to Argentine media, caused him to be hospitalized several days ago.

Through their social networks, the Red Devils of Toluca dedicated a few words to the one who was their player in the 90’s, sending their condolences to the friends and family of the “Dipi” Depietri.

“The Board of Directors, Coaching Staff, Players and Administrative Staff of Deportivo Toluca Fútbol Club deeply regret the sensitive death of Roberto Andrés Depietri, former player of our team.”

“Raising our prayers to God Our Lord for the eternal rest of your soul and the prompt resignation of your loved ones. Rest in peace.”

With the Red Devils of Toluca he played a total of 118 games and scored 30 goals. He began his career at the Olimpo de Bahía Blanca and went through teams such as Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata, Talleres de Córdova, Pumas de la UNAM, Unión de Santa Fe and ended his career at Olimpo.

After hanging up his boots and retiring from professional football, Roberto Andrés Depietri dedicated himself to representing players.

