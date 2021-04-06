MX League of Mourning; Mother of Luis Miguel Salvador, Director of Venados de Mérida, dies

The MX League and the MX Expansion League are mourning the death of Josefina López Barredo, mother of the director of Venados de Mérica, Luis Miguel Salvador, former player and director of Los Rayados de Monterrey.

The news was released this morning by the same manager, who dedicated a heartfelt farewell message to him on his social networks.

“We regret the sensitive death of Josefina López Barredo. We hope that her family and friends find prompt resignation.” Wrote Liga MX.

“Mom, Thank you for everything and therefore !!! I am going to miss you very much and I know that from heaven you will be taking care of us !!! Do not forget to send me your blessing from there as you always did before each game !! I want so much !! Rest in Peace! “. Wrote the manager.

Salvador, is a former soccer player for Atlante, Celaya and Rayados de Monterrey who retired from the fields in 2000 to dedicate himself to sports management.