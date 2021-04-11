MX League of Mourning; Luis Miguel Salvador loses his father days after his mother’s death

The MX League and the MX Expansion League are mourning the death of the father of Luis Miguel Salvador, manager of the Venados de Mérida, who a few days ago lost his mother.

The news was released this morning by the same manager, who just 4 days ago said goodbye to his mother, today his father will accompany her in eternity.

Also read: Santiago Solari made everyone forget Miguel Herrera assures David Faitelson

“Dad, you are a chingon !! You were by Mom’s side for more than 63 years and now that she left with God, you couldn’t bear not being by her side and you followed her same path. That is True Love !! Eternal thanks for all that You went for Me !! I’m going to miss you !! Rest in Peace !! “. Wrote the former player and now manager.

Dad,

You are great!!

You were by Mom’s side for more than 63 years and now that she left with God, you couldn’t bear not being by her side and you followed her same path

That is true love!! Eternal thanks for all that you were for Me !! I will miss you!! Rest in peace!!

pic.twitter.com/xURNlDqNps – LUIS MIGUEL SALVADOR (@LMiguelSalvador) April 11, 2021

Salvador is a former soccer player for Atlante, Celaya and Rayados de Monterrey who retired from the fields in 2000 to dedicate himself to sports management.

Just on April 6, he was saying goodbye to his mother and today, 4 days later, he has to do the same with his father, a strong blow for the Executive’s family.