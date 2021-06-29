MX expansion league: Atlético Morelia announces Martín Barragán as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

The former Rayos del Necaxa player, Martín Barragán, who left the hydrocalid team for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, already has a new team in the Expansion League and was announced as the new reinforcement of Atlético Morelia.

After leaving the Aguascalientes team, Barragán, a 29-year-old forward, could not find an accommodation in the MX League so he will play in the Silver Division.

“Welcome home dear, esteemed and next goal scorer CANARIO @ 28Poteyo! Martín, brother, you are already from Michoacán! # LaHistoriaContinúa”. Wrote the club.

Martín Barragán played 17 matches throughout the 2021 Clausura Tournament, 12 of them starting as a starter, accumulating a total of 1133 minutes of play.

Barragán will arrive to replace the departure of Eduardo Pérez, the starting striker who left to reinforce Tampico Madero for the Apertura 2021.

