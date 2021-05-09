MWC21 Barcelona: back to business | News | Connectivity

MWC21 Barcelona: back to business.

The GSMA has presented the highlights of the MWC21 of Barcelona. Under the motto Connected Impact, the event will explore this year how AI, 5G, Big Data and IoT will shape the future and continue to transform our lives. It is time to reconnect, rebuild and reimagine a more connected world.

Organizations, brands, startups, consultants, investors and telecommunications operators will meet to foster leadership, showcase their latest innovations and connect with the most important players in the sector.

“They say that times of crisis accelerate progress and innovation. The impact of this global pandemic has proven to be no exception to this thinking. The pace of change is phenomenal and it will be present in the MWC program,” he explains John Hoffman, GSMA CEO. “There is nothing better for building relationships than meeting in person. I am excited by the collective desire to meet again.”

The MWC21 will have world-class speakers, a Ministerial Program, cutting-edge exhibitors, innovative startups at 4YFN and the Diversity4Tech summit. The multi-level health and safety plan, Committed Communitycombined with a virtual platform, they will enable the global mobile ecosystem to come together securely to network, collaborate and do business.

Sustainability: at the forefront of the mobile industry

The 2021 event aims to be carbon neutral, like the 2019 edition, which was officially certified by AENOR International. This certification made the event the largest carbon neutral fair in the world. The GSMA is working to further reduce the event’s environmental impact and carbon footprint as part of its overall leadership on climate action.

Diversity4Tech

The GSMA is very proud of its agreement with Accenture to introduce the program this year Diversity4Tech. Based on the success of Women4Tech, expanding the conversations to add indisputable needs to the business: diversity and inclusion. The Diversity4Tech Summit will be packed with talks, panels and awards and will create a unique opportunity to influence and accelerate the change needed, while inspiring the mobile ecosystem to lead a true transformation.

The center of the political debate

The Ministerial Program The GSMA will bring together policy makers to discuss digital inclusion, network resilience and maximizing the potential of 5G. Political leaders, regulators and representatives of the telecommunications industry from around the world recognize that it has never been more important to come together to discuss policies for a strong recovery and specific investment in our digital future. The MWC21 will host dozens of international delegations worldwide.

“With much of the world gradually emerging from the Covid-19 crisis, now is the time to reflect on the policies with which to support digital connectivity, innovation and, fundamentally, economic recovery,” explains John Giusti, Director of GSMA regulation. “The MWC Barcelona ministerial program always offers timely and meaningful dialogue and debate, and we are pleased to be back.”

The most influential startup event in the world

This year the 4YFN moves to the heart of the MWC at Fira Gran Vía. More than 400 international startups will exhibit their latest products in the “Innovation Market” and 150 speakers will share ideas to promote the mobile ecosystem. At 4YFN Discovery Area, 200 startups will make their presentations, hoping to attract the attention of leading funds and venture capitalists.

New this year, the Investor Program includes a summit dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among the investment community. Recent trends such as investments during Covid-19, fund IPOs and tokenization will be discussed. The program also includes an exciting new partnership with UNDP and the Impact Awards, with the aim of finding the best digital startups that promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

World’s biggest connectivity event goes hybrid

While there is nothing that can beat face-to-face interaction to build strong relationships, the addition of digital products that aid virtual assistance will make connection easier, more accessible, and even smarter this year. From technicians and regulators to founders and government delegations, this year MWC21 offers even more ways to engage with the most influential attendees.

“MWC21 will continue to be the place where our industry comes together to create a Connected Impact for a thriving society. But now, it will also be the place where you can connect with industry decision makers both in person and on-line.

Do business, in Barcelona, ​​or from anywhere in the world “, ends the statement.

Top leaders

With more than 600 speakers, the GSMA is pleased to welcome leaders representing a wide range of sectors, such as mobile telephony, healthcare cloud or finance, to the MWC21 stage:

• Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture

• Shuky Sheffer, CEO of Amdocs

• Zina Jarrahi Cinker, CEO of AMPT

• Yang Jie, President of China Mobile

• Mats Granryd, GSMA CEO

• Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM

• Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky

• Ana Maiques, CEO of Neuroelectrics

• Sarah Wilkinson, CEO of NHS Digital

• Stéphane Richard, CEO and President of Orange

• Cristiano Amon, President and CEO Elect of Qualcomm Incorporated

• Mathew Oommen, CEO of Reliance Jio

• Nik Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut

• Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank

• Danielle Royston, CEO of TelcoDR

• Caroline Casey, founder and creator of The Valuable 500

• Hans Vestberg, President and CEO of Verizon

• Rima Qureshi, Board Deputy Chair, GSMA and Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon

• Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of Viacom Networks International

• Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone Group

• Xu Ziyang, CEO and President of ZTE

