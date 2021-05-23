MWC 21 opens its doors to the general public to continue generating business | News | Connectivity

MWC 21 opens its doors to the general public to continue generating business.

Of June 28 to July 1 the next edition of the MWC21. As we have been reporting, the meeting will return to face-to-face, although it will follow a hybrid format. “The largest physical event of 2021”, as defined John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, awaits the assistance of more than 35,000 people. To achieve this goal, the organizers will offer tickets to 30,000 local people for 21 euros . In addition, those attending this summer’s event will be given half price tickets for the events of 22, 23 and 24. Taking advantage of the occasion, the organizers admitted that the event It will continue in Barcelona until 2025. In addition, the GSMA will make a donation of 300,000 euros to recovery funds for Covid-19.

Thanks to a “Superhuman effort”, the appointment will include 600 speakers, more than 300 on site, among which are the CEOs of the large European operators such as Nick Read from Vodafone, Stéphane Richard from Orange and José María Álvarez-Pallete from Telefónica. Likewise, a prominent role will be given to startups (4YFN) and there will also be institutional representation under a ministerial program that will discuss, among other matters, spectrum licenses and legislative and regulatory issues. In addition to continuing to defend the message, through round tables, meetings and awards, of diversity with Diversity4Tech.

Although there have been notable losses for this edition, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung … and a long etcetera, the call will feature exhibitors with stands such as ZTE, Sony, Dell, Cellnex … in addition to the virtual support of many others.

“I am convinced that everything will be fine,” stressed Hoffman. The manager has stressed that during the celebration of the event sanitary measures will be maintained. “We are going to take care of the attendees because the most important thing is health.” And has remembered the agreement with Chiron prevention and the program Committed Community to carry out a safe event with masks, social distance, test …

Keep generating business

In 2019 the motto of the Mobile was Intelligence Connectivity and it focused on innovations such as 5G, IoT, big data and AI. In 2021, it will be Connected Impact because “now we are going to talk about how connectivity has had its impact on society, families, industry… on the whole world. The impact of the mobile industry during this period has been remarkable ”, I have indicated Mats Granryd, GSMA CEO. And also the gathering power of the people. “What is really relevant at MWC has not been the presentation of the latest technological trends, but the possibility of connecting and bringing people together to generate business, interact”.

This year, the pillars on which the Mobile will revolve will be 5G and connectivity, AI, Connected Industry, future society, startup innovation, customer experience and creative technology.