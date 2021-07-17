MWC 21 Barcelona: the best showcase for Spanish SMEs | News | Connectivity

MWC 21 Barcelona: the best showcase for Spanish SMEs. Red.es

There is a lot of talk about the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona at the end of June had empty corridors and large absences, but the other side of the coin has been that Spanish SMEs have gained prominence. Not being overshadowed by multinationals and their mega hype and hype, the startup and small business sector had visibility. In fact, those attending the event recognize that the space dedicated to the community of local entrepreneurs 4YFN it was a veritable hive of activity. Therefore, the recent survey published by Red.es, organizer of the Spain Pavilion, which indicates that the 84% of participating companies in said pavilion in this edition of the Mobile, have rated very positively through a survey their degree of satisfaction regarding their experience in this institutional space.

The success of the project is reflected in the results of the survey: 100% of those consulted would participate again in the institutional pavilion And, what is very important, I would recommend other companies to participate in the next call. This data implies that all the participants have been fully satisfied and thus become promoters of the Spanish Pavilion.

In addition, those consulted have valued 8 points out of 10 the business opportunities generated and the expected profitability of their participation in the pavilion.

With more than a 9 out of 10 they have scored the total satisfaction of their experience, and with almost a 10 they have distinguished the attention received by the organizing team of the pavilion. The support received in the communication and dissemination of their presence and activity has been evaluated with an 8 out of 10.

The design and functionality of the institutional space, which this year had an area of ​​more than 800 square meters and was organized in different rooms -stands for private use, a hybrid area for presentations and a networking area- has been especially appreciated by companies that They emphasize that it has exceeded their expectations.

Next edition

The celebration of MWC Barcelona 2021 has been a huge commitment to recover a benchmark event for the sector, consolidating our country as one of the poles of attraction for talent and innovation in the technological field.

The next edition, MWC Barcelona 2022, to be held from February 28 to March 3, will focus on immersive experiences and 5G technology, and hopes to recover attendance figures from before COVID-19, which in its 2019 edition broke a record with 109,000 visits.

It will also have a Spanish Pavilion in which Spanish companies may request their participation in the coming months.

25 companies from 16 sectors

In this edition of MWC Barcelona, ​​in the Spanish Pavilion they have been represented, through 25 companies, 16 sectors: 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, blockchain, cybersecurity, cloud, electronic commerce, fintech, geolocation, internet of things, interactive digital entertainment, health and social well-being, smart cities, sustainability and environment and language technologies.

The 25 participating companies have been:

Andalusia: CORE & GLOBAL IT SOLUTIONS SA and PETRONICS TECNOLOGIA SL

Catalonia: AGILE CONTENT INVERSIONES SL, ALTERNATIVE ENERGY INNOVATIONS SL, AMPER S & C IOT SL, MASVOZ TELECOMUNICACIONES INTERACTIVAS SL, NETRIVALS SL, NICEPEOPLEATWORK SL, PAYXPERT SPAIN SL, VINTEGRIS SLU

Foral Community of Navarra: I3I INGENIERIA AVANZADA SL

Valencian Community: AOIFE SOLUTIONS SL, KENMEI TECHNOLOGIES SL, PANGEANIC BI EUROPA SL

Estremadura: E-CAPTURE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SL

Galicia: INSURAMA BROKER ONLINE SL

Balearic Islands: REALISTO CONSULTING SL

Madrid: ALISYS DIGITAL SLU, CO -COMM SERVICIOS TELECOMUNICACIONES SL, DATATRONICS SA, DINERO POR TU MOVIL SL, NETMETRIX SOLUTIONS SL, SUMMA NETWORKS SPAIN SL, TELECOMING SA

Basque Country: WISE SECURITY GLOBAL SL