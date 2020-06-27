MVP’s great role in WWE RAW.

The great role of MVP in WWE RAW

Since MVP he came back to WWE He has had interesting appearances, the fighter facet can be seen as a distraction for him and helps the new talents of WWE. But if we begin to highlight the facet of agent that falls on talents as in this case it does with Bobby lashley who, being a relevant and ancient superstar, has started an interesting partnership with MVP because more work has been seen in Lashley considered a potential future universal champion and possible member of some major faction he would have in mind MVP.

It is necessary to mention the approach he had with Apollo Crews with the intention of boosting and aiding in the character of this fighter to make him a character who can have an optimum level of credibility in the ring and as champion of the United States. However the work he does MVP on Apollo Crews not only depends on him but the fighter to complement each other and fulfill the plan they carry out.

The intention you have had MVP with Apollo Crews in WWE RAW has had some meanings between them MVP He was in the past champion of the United States and knows the importance and responsibility that comes with being the holder of said belt. On the other hand, having an approach with Apollo It may mean recruiting yet another member of a possible faction that we already mentioned. Beyond the analysis we can make the intentions of MVP they make it a pandora’s box by not knowing exactly their true plans since in the previous Monday Night Raw He also had a conversation and has shown that he can have another card up his sleeve as his possible Shelton Benjamin manager and see this fighter as the new champion of the United States with a more representative profile.

Concluding with the analysis it is clear that MVP He has come up with clear ideas regarding his role as agent and manager for some superstars and his status as an officially retired fighter means that he can intercede in support and benefit of his plans as an agent. For all the fans it will be an unknown to know the new cards that this second stage of the year will show us and the rivalries that it may have in the PPV.

