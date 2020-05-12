MVP vs R-Truth. WWE Money in the Bank 2020 preview

MVP vs R-Truth. WWE Money in the Bank 2020 preview.

WWE has confirmed a new fight for PPV Money in the Bank, MVP vs R- Truth. This fight has no history at all, but it can be interesting to see these two fighters, with experience in the ring, playing a fight. The two fighters exude charisma and can entertain us in plenty.

They have already faced

They have already faced each other on several occasions, from Tag Team fights to the famous Survivor Series fight. On a SmackDown for the year 2009 they faced each other in a 2-minute single fight that the winner was R-Truth. We will see if more than 10 years later the former champion wins the victory 24/7.

This fight has been confirmed for the main card.

MVP recently returned to WWE and this will be his first PPV fight after his return in the Royal Rumble in which it didn’t last long since it was eliminated by Brock Lesnar. MVP it seemed that he was going to retire in the following RAW and it was announced, but in the end he is in good condition and wants to have a few more fights. He is acting as manager for Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink and at weekly shows with his Vip Lounge.

This fight will be somewhat nostalgic and will remind us of those good times of 2008 in WWE. In terms of fighting, maybe it’s not a big deal, but with the charisma they have, they are sure to entertain us.

