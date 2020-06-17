MVP shares the results of its Covid test with the WWE Universe | Fight News

WWE recently released a statement on Development Talent that tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, WWE has paused its shows and some recordings and said it would not start recording until all employees have been evaluated. Mojo Rawley shared a video of himself being screened for the Coronavirus. MVP, who is also part of WWE, received the test. For those of you who don’t know, this is WWE’s official statement:

“A Development Talent, last seen at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, no one else who attended the facility has reported symptoms. However, as a precaution and to ensure the health and safety of superstars and company staff, all talents, production team, and on-site employees at training and production facilities will be immediately evaluated for COVID -19. Following the test results, WWE plans to continue its normal television production program. “

MVP negative for COVID-19

WWE administered all of its employees to the COVID-19 test after finding a positive case at the company. Former United States champion MVP took the test and shared the result with his Instagram followers.

MVP has been negative for COVID-19, and is ecstatic as always. We are happy that MVP is safe and can return to work in WWE.

The promotion reportedly opened its visits to the general public earlier this week. These fans were required to sign a waiver declaring that WWE would not be responsible if any of them catches COVID-19. Some reports stated that fans were not allowed to wear face masks, but WWE released a statement on these rumors.

“Fans have not attended WWE events since March 13.” Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were allowed to attend the WWE television production. These individuals were required to participate in medical examinations before entering the locked assembly at our training facilities, and were kept separate from ring fighters and production personnel. Attendance was less than 20% of capacity and social distancing guidelines were met with at least six feet between the parties, so no mouth covering was required. ”

