MV Augusta Superveloce, Italian romanticism

Romanticism is an artistic and existential current that was born above all in Germany. They were basically fed up with being square heads so they decided to be a bit more Italian and try to explain it scientifically. Some of them even shot themselves when they understood that the desire for freedom and individualism were truncated by reality. However, there is no one like Italians to understand and enjoy the most hedonistic concept of romanticismThey had invented it for centuries, even if they did not dedicate themselves to explaining it, you just have to travel a bit through the transalpine country, and if you like motorcycles, see their designs and their works, like this MV Augusta Superveloce.

A work of art on wheels, with a very capable engine and chassis

MV Augusta, the mythical brand, strives to make us dream of exclusive, beautiful, exciting and romantic models. Perhaps the closest concept was Bimota, although it has been missing for a few years waiting to release a model that will revolutionize the two wheels again (like the TESI). With this MV Augusta Superveloce, reminiscent of a glorious past, the Varese brand gives a new twist to neo-classic motorcycles. And there are few brands as personal and romantic as MV Augusta.

There are few brands with such a glorious and romantic past as MV Augusta

As a sudden story of its history, this family brand reaped very important successes in Grand Prix, the best-known pilot; Agostini. To give you an idea, this family brand was founded by a Count, bought by Cagiva and the Castiglioni family, after various financial difficulties, it passed through the hands of Protón, Harley Davidson until it returned to the Castiglioni family in 2010. Making art is not cheap or popular, but how many of us would not want an MV Augusta in the garage.

After his F4 designed by Tamburini (the same one who designed the mythical Ducati 916), MV Augusta had stalled in terms of design, the Brutale, the Dragster that is spectacular, as if MV wanted to bring out its side of Southern Italy But for the staunch of elegance, this Superveloce, which looks like an F4 with classic retro touches, goes far beyond a design that could be somewhat stride, as in its sisters. MV Augusta has managed to perfectly combine tradition and avant-garde. It has an engine with almost 800 cubic centimeters, with 147 hp and of course, it passes the euro 5, anchored in the beautiful tubular chassis worthy of being able to carry an engine of the legendary Fabio Taglioni. But make no mistake, it is not a Ducati, this Superveloce has a 3-cylinder in-line engine.

Tubular chassis, 3-cylinder in-line engine and 147 hp for less than 180 kg.

This motorcycle runs, promises to go very well, first-rate components and as a nod to the present, a tft screen with the possibility of connecting to the mobile and having a browser. But in addition to being good, this bike is above all beautiful, because in design it is where MV Augusta (and Italian bikes in general) win the battle against all the others. This neoclassical is a clear example of this, making a nod to the racing motorcycles of the 70s. You have the “normal” model, the s, the Alpine special edition. Its price from 20,300 euros. Expensive? absolutely. Especially considering that it leaves the rest of the motorcycles that you can buy in a different time, what you need to know is, if this time is finally the time of MV Augusta.

The MV Augusta SuperVeloce is not a motorcycle, it is a work of art and perhaps the most general public wants to buy only one motorcycle. It is that it even seems that a pilot on it spoils it. Perhaps the potential client of this MV, just wants to have it on display, as if his home were the Guggenheim in New York, where by the way his grandmother was exhibited; the F4. Even if you like motorcycles, you may not want or cannot buy this Superveloce, but you should be grateful that there are still brands that elevate the motorcycle to a work of art and that make us dream and broaden the spectrum of what a motorcycle is. MV is not afraid of dying with its philosophy, before doing so it will sell as the brand already did, to get it back when whoever buys it realizes that only Italy can make these motorcycles.

In other articles you will have much more technical data about her, but what kind of romantic do you want to be?

