Roberto Enriquez, real name of Bob Pop, one of the most respected referents of the LGTB collective in Spain today, offered these days an online conference to celebrate the 2020 Gay Pride. « I have no nostalgia for flags, » says the deputy director. of the television program « Late Motiv », by Andreu Buenafuente, regarding the controversy that arose in the country over the waving of the rainbow flag in several Spanish consistories these days.

– Is it time to claim flags with the Pride celebration? Do you think that a part of society has taken over that of our country?

Yes, what happens is that when we say that some have seized the flag, we forget that it has always belonged to them. They have always used that flag to crush those who did not agree because they have always thought that the country belonged to them. And also they have not thought badly because they are right: the country is theirs, the flag is theirs. Another thing is that we want to play the game or we cling to other flags such as empathy, social justice, public health, equality. ..

–I listen to you list the objectives for which you think we should continue fighting in this country and it seems that we are in May 68 when we are in June 2020.

-Yes sir. I think it is because for a time we thought that all this that he had fought for in May ’68 had been achieved. And we relax. Not only did we relax, but there was a certain complacency.

« Did we believe it? »

–We believed it, we relaxed and we even celebrated this as good, this has already been overcome, now what you have to do is earn money. And the big problem is that we are fooled by that neoliberal discourse that if capital blessed you, everything else was fine. What we have discovered, and we see now with the pandemic, is that when capital enters, it enters only for its own interest, it is not blessing anything.

– Should the LGBT community make use of punk activism in the face of discourses against it?

– This is very complicated. I am a strong supporter of activism, including punk activism, but the fact is that to me, for example, the most punk thing today seems to me is the solidarity of the neighborhoods; all that work that has been done for food banks, for mutual care. Mutual care seems very punk to me, especially because it is a way of showing that we are not asking for alms or that they help us to survive, but rather that we are taking care of each other and we are making ourselves strong so we can take to the streets when they give us permission. . Medical leave, I mean.

Do you think that you will need another permit, other than a medical one, to take to the streets?

« Let’s see, right? Especially since now, with the excuse of the pandemic, street concentration is demonized due to the risks that this has. € We have already seen how, unfortunately, the issue of the 8-M demonstration in Madrid has been dealt with: they tried by all means to blame the contagions for a demonstration that for me is one of the most important of the year and more now that we are going to live a Pride that we are not going to be on the streets. We have to reclaim the streets from when we can.

–Preparing the interview, I looked for how many followers you had on Instagram (70,000) and when I went to see Santiago Abascal’s (694,000), Naty Abascal came up in the search engine. The Vox leader has more followers than you and Naty Abascal (238,000).

–I really like that meeting but I’m afraid Naty is more from Santiago than me.

–Are you surprised that Abascal [Santiago] have more followers than Abascal [Nati]? Where were all those people?

–They were there. And specifically Santiago Abascal was where those people who now follow him were. He comes from a foundation sponsored by the PP and financed with public money managed by the PP, and the only thing he has done is make a spin off. When in this country we celebrated that there was no extreme right-wing party, many of us also thought about it because we believed that they had their place within the PP, and what Santiago Abascal has done is to set up a beach bar, as he likes to call it, a franchise, which In addition, it has not needed the financing of the PP but of that fascist international promoted by Steve Bannon and his own, which has given him shelter, money and notoriety.