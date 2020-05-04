Related news

Mutual assets Your portfolio is ready to take advantage of the recent collapse of the markets. Some of the “opportunities” that the Mutua Madrileña fund manager has pointed to are Aena, Enagás and Red Eléctrica (REE). Without abandoning caution due to the coming recession, the firm considers that it is time to “reposition its portfolios”.

The chief investment officer of Mutual assetsEmilio Ortiz estimates that the drop in profits could be around 20% in US companies and up to 30% in Europe. “In the coming months we are going to experience a barrage of profit warnings and downward revisions in the profit expectations of companies and analysts ”, he warns. With these caveats, the expert explains that he prefers “companies with good business models and robust balance sheets.”

Within this description, in addition to the Spanish airport manager and the two energy network operators, Ortiz has decided give the Dutch ASML entry in its portfolio, specialized in manufacturing machines for the semiconductor industry. He also considers that a “fairly clear” option may be to invest in the EuroStoxx dividend futures, given that at current prices “they are discounting a permanent cut of close to 40%” instead of a temporary snip.

Corporate bonds

However, Mutuactivos has its focus on high quality corporate debt, where the most recent falls have been used to go shopping. Ortiz explains that “before the fall it looked like an asset with little potential, but now it offers quite an attractive deal.” With the experience of other similar economic crises, he comments, “The return on coupons will be more than enough to compensate for possible credit losses”. And that without forgetting the support of central banks.

From the manager they explain that the purchases have been made fundamentally in the primary market, that is to say, at their issue. In financial debt, especially in LT2 debt, “less exposed to the risk of extension or non-payment of coupons”, they assure. Although they see value in the AT1, they leave them in the background. And even less attractive are the peripheral sovereign bonds – “They are expensive in relation to corporate debt,” they assure, and assets linked to inflation, since they consider that “in the coming months it will continue to be very low.”

Dollar appreciation

Regarding the foreign exchange market, the Mutuactivos team considers that the dollar “Should depreciate against the euro [porque] the Fed is being much more aggressive in its decisions than the ECB. ” In this sense, they hope that this behavior is favorable for the appreciation of the gold.

