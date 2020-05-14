Mutuactivos, the mutual and pension fund manager of Mutua Madrileña, has made two contributions totaling 150,000 euros, in support of the fight against Covid-19 and other social causes, through its solidarity fund Mutuafondo Compromiso Social.

Specifically, the manager has delivered to Cáritas the first 100,000 euros, collected in class B of the fund. The NGO will allocate these resources to the “Every Gesture Counts” project, to provide material and human resources to its 30 nursing homes, where more than 2,600 people live. Specifically, Cáritas will acquire safety sanitary material (protective equipment, gloves, gowns, hydroalcoholic gel for hand disinfection, disinfectants, etc.), non-perishable food, clothing and bedding, nursing and security personnel. In addition, it will reinforce its human team with more security personnel, assistants and nurses.

As for the subscribers of this class of the fund, half of the contributions have come from the Fundación Mutua Madrileña, the rest being distributed among employees of the Mutua Group and other external investors.

The fund’s class B, created in order to be able to help in emergencies or catastrophes, continues to be active and open to new contributions. Mutuactivos will make the next installment for 100% of the subscriptions that the fund has at the end of May.

Support for other social causes

At the same time, Mutuactivos has also delivered another donation, for an amount of 50,000 euros, to Fundación Unoentrecienmil, through class C of Mutuafondo Compromiso Social. In this case, the NGO will allocate the resources to finance its solidarity project to support childhood leukemia research, whose objective is to generate new treatments that will progress in curing this disease.

In December 2019, Mutuactivos made the first donation through Mutuafondo Compromiso Social. Specifically, the manager gave 100% of the shares invested in class D of its fund, worth 20,000 euros, to Unicef. In this case, the aid was destined to the support of the Schools for Africa-Guinea Bissau project, whose objective is to promote the education and protection of the children of this African country.

Classes C and D of the fund continue to be equally active and open to new donations, which Mutuactivos will channel regularly.