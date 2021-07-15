Mutuactivos contemplates an increase in mergers and takeovers in the current market context

Mutuactivos focuses the focus of its investments on increasing mergers and new takeovers

Mutuactivos maintains a positive view of the stock market, which could be the subject of more corporate mergers in the remainder of the year. Emilio Ortiz, investment director of the manager, assures in his last quarterly letter to clients that this context of economic growth and low interest rates may favor corporate consolidation and the launch of takeover bids. “So far this year we have seen three takeover bids in Spain (Euskaltel, Naturgy and Solarpack) and we have reason to think that this process should continue,” he says.

For Emilio Ortiz, with the cost of financing at historic lows, for an industrial group that controls listed companies there is no more profitable and safe operation than to buy back shares from its minorities, especially if they are trading at depressed valuations and the company is not excessively leveraged. Mutuactivos has invested, for example, in companies such as the aforementioned Euskaltel, Naturgy and Solarpack because it estimates that they have long-term potential. “Experience tells us that, if we see it, others will also be seeing it and, sooner or later, they will launch to buy our shares, paying us a premium to gain control,” he says.

Regarding Naturgy, for example, Ortiz states that the purchase of the company by IFM could mean a leveraged return of 9.76% on the invested capital, an attractive interest that contrasts, for example, with that of the Spanish 10-year bond, of 0.40%.

The investment director of Mutuactivos believes, in turn, that for a private equity fund, which has just raised billions of capital and needs to invest it, the opportunity is similar.

Regardless of the operations that may arise, in the current context, Mutuactivos continues to see value on the stock market, mainly in securities linked to the energy transition and with businesses that will benefit from the return to normality. Likewise, the manager has relevant positions in technology companies, such as Facebook and Alphabet.

From Mutuactivos they consider that the position of the FED and other central banks, which consider that inflation is transitory and that there are no reasons to tighten monetary policy, favors risk assets and in particular, the stock market, since it improves its relative attractiveness versus bonds and supports valuations.

On the other hand, Emilio Ortiz believes that, surely, business results are going to be very good.

Hybrids in fixed income

In fixed income, managers see value in relative terms in corporate hybrid debt. “It is a very niche market that, due to technical factors, still offers a good balance between profitability and risk,” says Ortiz. In his opinion, to make money in this segment, that of fixed income, it is necessary to resort to active management since, in general, it is an investment area that offers few opportunities. “With 10-year inflation expectations at 2.5% and 1.5% for the United States and the Eurozone, respectively, investing in public debt at 1.5% and -0.20% does not seem to be a great opportunity ”, he adds.

From Mutuactivos they consider that, in the short term, the market will continue to be very aware of the evolution of interest rates. “But it doesn’t look like there are going to be any big changes in monetary policy until the Fed meeting in Jackson Hole., at the end of August ”, estimates the manager.

In his letter to investors, Emilio Ortiz points out an important nuance about the investment time horizon: “Although the short term is important, at Mutuactivos we invest taking into account long-term profitability expectations, trying to abstract from the noise of the market. Historically, this is what has given us the best results and it surely explains why Mutuactivos is the independent manager of banking groups with the most funds with a five-star rating from Morningstar ”, he concludes.