Mutua Madrid Open: We invite you FREE to the Mutua Madrid Open

Mark and Betway They will help you find a place in the Caja Mgica to enjoy live the best tennis in Madrid.

We distribute more than 400 FREE tickets! In the same instant you will be able to know if you have the winning seat of two of the many tickets that we raffle for any session of the tournament, including the grand final!

Steps to participate:

1. Enter ENCUENTRATUSITIO.MARCA.COM

2. Register or log in to MARCA.com

3. Access the virtual Magic Box

4. Choose one of the many winning seats

Each day you will have 5 chances to get a winning seat. If you have not succeeded, you have until May 8 so you can log in daily and keep trying. If you manage to be a winner of a prize, you will not be able to continue participating until the next day.

Among the 400 entries, we raffled over 300 entries of category 1 (best general admission category), 40 entries from category 2 and 60 of category 3.