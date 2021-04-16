Mutua Madrid Open: Venus Williams will be at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Updated 04/16/2021 – 11:39

The Mutua Madrid Open will once again have the presence of one of the great icons of the women’s circuit such as Venus Williams. The seven-time Grand Slam champion and four-time Olympic medalist will have a wild card to compete in the 2021 edition, along with the best rackets in the world from next April 27 to May 9. The American participated for the last time in the tournament in 2018.

“I am delighted to be able to return to Madrid to begin my season on clay courts. Madrid is an incredible city and the fans always transmit a lot of positive energy to me,” revealed the American.

It will be the sixth participation of the oldest of the Williams sisters in Madrid clay since the feminine modality was released in the Magic Box. His best performance dates back to 2010, when he was able to reach the title match in both the singles and doubles events.

That season she won the trophy in pairs with Serena, beating Argentina’s Gisela Dulko and Italian Flavia Pennetta 6-2, 7-5 in the final. Of course, alone he could not repeat his success a day later, falling to Aravane Rezai for precisely the same result 2-6, 5-7.

Eight female numbers one

The presence of Venus allows gather a total of eight players who know what it’s like to be number one in the world. In addition to her, the current leader of the WTA Ranking Ashleigh Barty will be present in the Magic Box, as well as Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Garbie Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber.

“It is always a privilege to be able to see such talented and traditional players on the circuit. Venus is a legend of women’s tennis and in this edition we will enjoy her and seven other women who have reached number one in the world, which guarantee the show one more season, “said Feliciano Lpez, director of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The American, which has been number 1 in the world for a total of eleven weeks, records a match record of 6-5 in this WTA 1000. And this course he has already had the opportunity to play three tournaments in Melbourne, the Australian Open and Miami.

The invitation of Venus Williams joins the figures of the Spanish Paula Badosa, recent semifinalist in Charleston, and Sara sorribes, which premiered their palmars last March in Guadalajara (Mexico). There are still two more places available that will be announced in the coming days.