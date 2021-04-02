Mutua Madrid Open: Sara Sorribes, invited to the Mutua Madrid Open 2021

After granting the first wild card for the final draw to Paula Badosa, the organization of the Mutua Madrid Open has confirmed this Wednesday a new invitation for the 2021 edition, which will be held April 27 to May 9. Sara Sorribes be part of the cartel of the WTA 1000 category tournament.

Sorribes is the second Spanish in the WTA ranking, only surpassed by Garbie Muguruza. And for the ninth time in his career playing on Madrid clay. Her most notable performance at the Caja Mgica dates back to 2019, where in the second round she came close to surprising then-world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in a match that was decided in the third set.

“I have very good memories of my last participation in the Mutua Madrid Open. It is a tournament that I love to play and I am very grateful to ensure my presence this year thanks to this invitation,” said the woman from Castellón, who added: “We hardly have the opportunity to play in Spain, so it is one more motivation to play in the Caja Mgica“.

“Sara Sorribes is in an exceptional moment and he has earned this invitation on his own merits. In addition, he has already left us very good games in the Magic Box like the ones he played against Madison Keys in 2018 or Naomi Osaka in 2019 ” Feliciano Lopez, director of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The Spanish is at her best, after opening her showcase with her first WTA crown just two weeks ago in Guadalajara (Mexico) and standing in the Miami WTA 1000 quarterfinals. In addition, he reached the semifinals in Monterrey. Your results will allow you to enter the Top 50 starting next Monday.