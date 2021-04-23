Mutua Madrid Open: Openbank, new official sponsor of the Mutua Madrid Open

Updated 04/23/2021 – 11:33

Openbank, the 100% digital bank of the Santander Group, will be an official sponsor of the new edition of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021. The tournament will be held for two weeks – from April 27 to May 9 – at the Caja Mgica and will feature some of the the best stars of male and female professional tennis. Figures such as Rafael Nadal, who has accumulated the most titles in the tournament, Roger Federer, Garbie Muguruza or Novak Djokovic, among others, have already confirmed their presence in the competition.

The clay court tournament, which reopens after the cancellation of the last edition as a result of the pandemic, will once again host the WTA 1000 women’s team and the men’s ATP Masters 1000 simultaneously. Thus, fans of the best tennis in the world will be able to enjoy around 223 top-level matches in an outdoor space with maximum security measures.

Patricia Benito, Managing Director of Openbank, stated: “We are very proud to be part of such a prestigious event in Spain and worldwide as the Mutua Madrid Open. Promoting the return of safe sport through these great tennis masters allows us connect with our clients and with millions of people who are passionate about a sport with which we share values ​​such as effort, improvement and the search for excellence “.

Clients who have contracted investment products (Openbank Wealth) such as the Roboadvisor automated investment service, funds, pension plans or have positions in the entity’s broker may buy tickets with a 5% discount on the box office price up to complete the assigned capacity.

With this new agreement, Openbank reaffirms its commitment to sport and culture through the sponsorship of events, including Abre Madrid, Circlassica (directed by Emilio Aragn) or El Circo de Hielo 2, among others, and as the main sponsor of the MotoE team, Openbank Aspar Team.