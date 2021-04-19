Mutua Madrid Open: Mutua raffles 70 tickets for the Mutua Madrid Open through its new Instagram “challenge”

Updated 04/19/2021 – 12:34

Mutua Madrilea has launched through its Instagram profile “The sound of tennis”, an initiative in social networks with which it raffles 35 double tickets to attend the next Mutua Madrid Tennis Open, which will be held in Madrid between 27 April and May 9.

Through this action, which starts today (April 19) and will be open until next April 22 in the morning, Mutua Madrilea challenges all tennis lovers who want to participate to identify which players the shouts correspond to. that are reproduced in the publications available on his Instagram channel (@lamutua). Each creative will consist of a total of 4 shouts from top ATP and WTA players, as well as retired historical players.

In addition to the publications of the sounds on its Instagram grid, Mutua will offer tennis players tracks through different stories that will also be published on their profile on this social network.