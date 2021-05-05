Mutua Madrid Open – Medvedev ends Davidovich’s resources

05/05/2021 at 3:05 PM CEST

Russian Daniil Medvedev, second seed of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid, went from less to more in his debut at the Caja Mágica and defeated the Spanish 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2 Alexander Davidovich, which in the end ran out of resources.

Just twenty-one hours after winning an eternal match with three tie-breaks against the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Davidovich He returned to the Caja Mágica, this time to the center court Manolo Santana, to face the number three in the world.

Despite having expressed his “hatred” for everything that surrounds the first gravel tournaments of the season upon arriving in Madrid, in his debut this year on that surface Medvedev he took a sleeve to adapt, but then he showed his full potential on clay too.

They played the opening games on an equal footing, in which both defended their services without haste.

It was in the fifth when Davidovich He made several mistakes that cost him the first service assignment (3-2), after which he requested health care to alleviate the discomfort caused by injuries to the fingers of his right hand.

After the break, he recovered his service and, although both players were irregular, Davidovich He defended himself well from the attacks that the Russian launched on his backhand and managed to close the set.

Served better Medvedev in the second set and forced the man from Malaga to make risky decisions on the net that did not always end well.

The winner of the last ATP finals was very solid in the third set, while Davidovich He was exhausting his options after having left great tennis moments in his wake, confirmation of an excellent season in which he made the semifinals last week in Estoril and before the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo.

Medvedev lost in the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1,000 to the Spanish Roberto Bautista in his last appearance on the circuit.

His next rival will be the Chilean Cristian Garin, who today beat the German Dominik Koepfer.