Mutua Madrid Open: Madrid and Rome will not change their dates despite the delay at Roland Garros

Updated 04/08/2021 – 11:40

The organization of Roland Garros has made official this morning that the tournament delays its dates by a week and will finally be from May 30 to June 13 as a result of the new confinement of a month in the Gallic country.

The delay directly affects the entire calendar. The ATP and the WTA continue to work to restructure the initial plan. Nevertheless, the attempt to modify the start of the Mutua Madrid Open and Rome to remain an attempt, as MARCA has learned.

And it is that the Foro Italico You cannot delay your start dates as the venue is occupied the week of May 17. In this way, formulas will have to be found so as not to leave a week off at the end of May before the start of the French Internationals.

Mallorca stays the same

The Mallorca Open, which had to suspend the first edition last year as a result of the pandemic, will keep its dates on the grass tour. In this way, it continues from June 19 to 26.