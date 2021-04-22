Mutua Madrid Open: Garbie already trains in Madrid to prepare for the Mutua Madrid Open

Updated 04/22/2021 – 10:47

The Spanish tennis player Garbie Muguruza has been in Madrid for a few days training in the capital with her entire team.

Muguruza decided to change his calendar a bit with respect to other seasons after Miami, opting to play his first clay court tournament at the Charleston WTA 500, give up playing Stuttgart and travel to Madrid in time to prepare for the Madrid Open now. Rome.

Garbie has settled in Pozuelo this week to train with intensity before entering the bubble of the Mutua Madrid Open next Monday. It should be remembered that the women’s tournament begins on April 29 and lasts until May 8.