Mutua Madrid Open: Federer only plays Geneva before Roland Garros

Roger Federer He wants to go with lead in his participation in the circuit when he has been a year without playing and next August 8 turns 40. That is why the Swiss play only the Geneva Open 250 as a prelude to Roland Garros on the European clay court tour.

Federer gave the first hint of his plans when did not join the list of the 1000 Masters of Rome, which became official last Monday and where all the greats of the racket appear except him. He will also be absent from the Mutua Madrid Open.

Similarly, the champion of 20 majors is aware that Geneva, from May 16 to 22, It will be a less demanding table than any Masters 1000 and would also have a recovery week as the start of Roland Garros was delayed for May 30.

The Swiss is excited to be in Geneva because he will play at home and has just been appointed ambassador for Swiss tourism.