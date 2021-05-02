Mutua Madrid Open betting: Who is the betting favorite to win the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open?

The Mutua Madrid Open is already underway. The circuit tournament ATP these days in the Magic Box of Madrid, who will crown their champions next Sunday May 9. Before doing so, we analyze how the odds are in the main bookmakers for the final winners of the tournament.

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is running as the top favorite at bookmakers, which offer an average winner odds of 2.10 per euro wagered. The Balearic tennis player has won this tournament four times, although his last triumph was in 2017.

After him, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas It is the second in the fees of the main houses. It is offered at an average of 4.35 that comes out the winner next Sunday at the Caja Mágica. The 22-year-old tennis player has never won in the capital of Spain, but was a finalist in 2019.

The Austrian closes the ‘podium’ of favorites Dominic Thiem, finalist and runner-up in 2017 and 2018 against Nadal and Zverev. Your final win is offered at an average fee of 9.00 in the main bookmakers.

Already somewhat further away, with odds than two digits, are the three Russian tennis players: Rublev, Karatsev and Medvedev.

* Fees subject to variation. Only over 18 years old. Play responsibly *