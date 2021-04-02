Mutua Madrid Open: Alejandro and Carmen Juan prevail in the last test of the Mutua Madrid Open sub’16 in Seville

Updated 03/29/2021 – 16:34

The Club Río Grande courts saw Alejandro Juan Maño and Carmen Juan Bru be crowned yesterday, who won a place for the final phase of the Mutua Madrid Open Sub-16. After a splendid morning of tennis in Seville, the circuit was crowned with the celebration of the sixth and last qualifying round of 2021.

Alejandro Juan Maño had a great performance during the three days of competition, defeating Jordi Domenech Castillo 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Juan Maño exhibited a high level of play, which allowed him to celebrate the victory despite not wearing the seed tag.

In the women’s field, Carmen Juan reached her second consecutive final and the third in total in the circuit. This time she was able to debut with her first victory in a final after winning against Mara Marty Ruiz 6-2, 6-2 in a match in which both players offered a display of pride.

“We made an enormous effort to be able to set up a test schedule in exceptional conditions due to Covid-19 and both the players and the clubs have responded by offering their best version,” acknowledged Alberto Berasategui, director of the Mutua Madrid Open Sub-16. “This last appointment at the Río Grande Club has once again demonstrated the great level of the young promises of our country.”

Alejandro Juan Maño and Carmen Juan Bru closed an honor roll which also includes Martín Landaluce and María García (Madrid – Ciudad de la Raqueta), Rafael Segado and Cristina Ramos (Real Zaragoza Tennis Club), Martín Landaluce and Marta Soriano ( Caja Mágica), Iker Sevilla and Cristina Ramos (Club de Campo Villa de Madrid) and Alejo Sánchez and Amelie Rosadoro (Barcelona – Cercle Sabadelles 1856).

After the Seville test, all the places have already been granted for the test that brings together the promising young Spanish tennis players, although next week they will announce which ones come out of the regularity ranking. The final phase will take place at the Caja Mágica from May 3 to 9, coinciding with the celebration of the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournaments.