Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Zverev-Thiem and Berrettini-Ruud: Schedule and where to watch the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on TV

Updated 05/08/2021 – 11:11

The Mutua Madrid Open reaches its final stretch with the dispute this Saturday of the semifinals in the men’s category and the women’s final between Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka. Three tennis players in the world ‘top10’ will be the protagonists of them and a guest like Casper Ruud.

The Norwegian will meet Matteo Berrettini (10) while Dominic Thiem (4) will meet Alexander Zverev (6) in the repeat of the last final of the US Open.

Time and television channel to see the Alexander Zverev – Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini-Casper Ruud from the Mutua Madrid Open 2021

The first semifinal of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will be played at the Manolo Santana Stadium, the center court of the Caja Mgica, not before 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. The second semi-final between Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud will take place at 9:00 p.m. It can be seen on live and open television through Teledeporte, RTVE’s sports channel.

You can also follow everything that happens in the game through the narration of Radio MARCA and the live commentary of MARCA.com.