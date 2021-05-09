Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Zverev is crowned for the second time in Madrid and confirmed as the best ‘Next Gen’

Updated 05/09/2021 – 21:26

Statistics don’t lie in tennis and Alexander Zverev has earned today the right to be considered the best tennis player of the famous ‘Next Gen’ that the ATP promotes so much.

The German winner of the Mutua Madrid Open against Matteo Berrettini (6-7 (8), 6-4 and 6-3, is the fifth active player with the most Masters 1,000 titles, only surpassed by the ‘Big Four’ of the racket: Novak Djokovic (36), Rafael Nadal (35), Roger Federer (28) and Andy Murray (14).

His fourth wound, thanks to the second win in Madrid, allows him to tie the tie with Daniil Medvedev. He is the professional belonging to the new generation with the most tournaments won (15). Medvedev follows with 10.

“I am getting closer to the greats, but my thought is to celebrate the victory of Madrid and not at Roland Garros,” he said at the conclusion. A ‘Grand Slam’ crown is the next goal for the Hamburg tennis player, especially after blowing a two-set lead at the last US Open.

Berrettini was the first to break his rival’s serve. The Italian went ahead 4-3. With services running at 150 miles per hour, he tried to avoid the German’s reaction, but couldn’t. Sascha did the hardest thing. He signed the tables on the scoreboard and the denouement came to sudden death..

From then on, the script became a kind of slide. Matteo added the first five points of the ‘tie break’, but the first set option was for his rival with 5-6. Finally, Berrettini reacted in time to take the lead and leave the Teuton emotionally touched, who had not been in a similar situation all week.

His set-against-box was blank until a Roman with a desire for greatness arrived. The world number 10 was untouchable on serve as follows: 12 points played and as many won.

Zverev, who was dedicated to pushing the ball instead of hitting it as in previous rounds (16 to 32 in winners), a break ball was made in the seventh game. He did not take advantage of it and his adversary was dangerously close to victory.

The German had been given the backhand, his best blow, on the worst day. However, when no one expected it, a double fault (the first) handed the second sleeve to his executioner. His defensive tactic wasn’t penalizing him too much.

Zverev definitively broke the final with a third ‘break’ in the fifth game and no longer gave up the lead until the final point. Berrettini will be penalized for 50 unforced errors.

Sensible reduction in the economic stock market

Zverev pocketed a prize of 315,160 euros, which is 887,360 less than those entered by Novak Djokovic in the 2019 edition. And the global pandemic has affected the world of sports in general and also tennis.