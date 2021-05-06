Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Zverev gets into the quarterfinals and accepts Nadal’s challenge

The german Alexander Zverev, fifth favorite, was cited with Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open after beating the British in their round of 16 commitment Daniel evans, by 6-3 and 7-6 (3).

The German, who won in Caja Mgica in 2018, he bent the resistance of his rival who best in the second set and held on to the match until the end. Only the errors in the final stretch of the tiebreaker certified his farewell to the Madrid tournament in which he participated for the second time. In the previous one, I did not pass the first round.

Zverev imposed his talent and his serve (seven ‘aces’ for none of his rival although he also committed six double faults). It took him an hour and 39 minutes to beat an Evans who, after overcome various setbacks in previous years, including a suspension for doping, enjoy a remarkable progression.

This year, in fact, won the first and so far only title of his career in Melbourne at the beginning of the year and in Monte Carlo he reached the semifinals.

The German and the British have not matched since the 2017 Hopman Cup. All won Zverev although a year before, at the United States Open, the victory went to Evans.

Alexander Zverev, fifth favorite in Madrid, where he arrived with the Acapulco title as a presentation in this 2021, enjoys his fourth presence at the Caja Mgica.

The victory against Evans faces him with Nadal. Be the eighth face to face between the German and the Spanish. Nadal won the top five, including those played on clay. But the two most recent, in the 2019 ATP finals and the 2020 Paris Masters 1000, success went to Zverev.