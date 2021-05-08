Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Zverev flies in Madrid: defeats Thiem and returns to the final three years later

Updated 08/05/2021 – 17:49

Alexander Zverev, a day after ending Rafael Nadal’s resistance in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open, this Saturday he continued his good tense moment to return to the Caja Mgica final three years later.

His last victim has been Dominic Thiem (6-3 and 6-4), the same one he had in front of in the fight for the 2018 crown. Incidentally, he took revenge from the last US Open final that was in favor of the Austrian. Thiem, who had not played a tournament since Dubi, has noticed the inactivity against a more rolled opponent than he had been able to in the last four preceding.

Despite the fact that Sascha had not had great results this season (champion in Acapulco), he has played 22 games for the 13 of his opponent. He had barely added two victories between Monte Carlo and Munich on his way through the brick dust. He was absent before Marbella, after accepting an invitation from the organization, due to discomfort in his elbow.

The height of the capital of Spain (657 meters) makes Zverev’s service practically untouchable. It is no coincidence that he has triumphed in 14 of the 16 matches played in Madrid. Thiem is not doing bad either, four times a semifinalist and two times in the final.

What happens is that the pupil of Nicols Mass is far from his best version on clay. Quite the opposite of Sascha, Tomorrow he must look for his fifteenth wound, sixth in clay and fourth of the Masters 1,000 category, with the only technical advice of his father. It should be remembered that at the end of the last campaign he ended his relationship with David Ferrer.

The semifinal was broken in the fourth game after the Teuton had to save a first break ball. On the fourth attempt, Zverev took a 4-1 lead on the scoreboard and his was the opening set.. That same advantage he acquired in the continuation, being superior from the first to the last point. He granted a testimonial ‘break’ that served Thiem to make up the scoreboard.

The 24-year-old tennis player from Hamburg, awaits in the final the winner of the duel between Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud. With no rest time, Zverev is also looking for the doubles final by pairing up with his compatriot Tim Puetz. His rivals will be Marcel Granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos.