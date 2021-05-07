Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Thiem puts the shield against Isner and sneaks into the semifinals of Madrid

Updated 07/05/2021 – 15:08

Dominic Thiem, third favorite of the Mutua Madrid Open team, has been forced this Friday to lift a set from behind to stand for the fourth time in a row in the semifinals after defeating John Isner 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

It is the seventh time the Nicols Mass pupil has been in the top four of a Masters 1,000. Reach the final at the Caja Mgica in the 2017 and 2018 editions. “I love to play here because of the high bounce of the ball,” explained the winner at the conclusion.

The only thing you can’t do with a server like Isner is to let him start on the scoreboard. That is exactly what Thiem did.

The American, with an average of 29.6 direct services per game and that in the quarters he remained at 18, gave no choice to his rival from the rest in the opening set.

The Austrian, that he had not played an event since he relented in the second round of Dubi with Lloyd Harris, has returned to a good level on the brick dust tour, which is his favorite.

Isner, who is not at all a clay specialist (in the last year he had only played Roland Garros on that surface, he had taken advantage of the 657 meters high of the capital of Spain to achieve his best result in a TMS since playing the final of Miami 2019 with Roger Federer.

Thiem, 27, awaits the winner of the match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev. Whatever happens, the presence of a ‘top10’ is guaranteed in the final next Sunday.