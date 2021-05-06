Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Thiem advances to the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating De Miaur

Austrian Dominic Thiem, third seed at the Mutua Madrid Open, defeated Australian Alex de Miaur in the round of 16 and took an important step to relaunch his season. His rival in the quarterfinals will come out of the clash between the American John Isner and the Russian Andrey Rublev, sixth seed.

Thiem, fourth in the ATP rankings, had won all three of his previous meetings with De Miaur. He started with some doubts and lost his service in the third game of the opening set (2-1). He recovered it for 3-3 but could not escape the harassment of the Australian until the ‘tie-break’, in which he had to overcome a 0-3. He reserved his best passes for that comeback.

The second manga offered an alternative to both. Seeing himself 3-1 from behind, De Miaur threw himself into the net in search of points as soon as Thiem left him the ball in the middle of the court and level the match with 3-3.

Thereafter Thiem sped up and, although he let out a first match ball, He closed in the second and celebrated the victory with evident joy.

Thiem returns to activity in Madrid after a knee injury forced him to renounce Belgrade and the 1,000 Masters in Miami and Monte Carlo.

Before he had lost in the round of 16 of the Australian Open against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, I lost in Doha quarters with the Spanish Roberto Bautista and, in his last tournament, in the first round in Dubai against the South African Lloyd Harris.