Mutua Madrid Open 2021: The legend Nadal does not give Alcaraz anything and goes to the second round of Madrid

Updated 05/05/2021 – 17:12

Rafael Nadal (34 years old) has passed this Wednesday to the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open after defeating Carlos Alcaraz (18 just completed) by 6-1 and 6-2. It was his 53rd victory in the capital of Spain and his 453rd on clay.

Nadal had chosen 136 of the 157 games played against Spaniards in his favor, 18 of them consecutively since he left before jumping with Marcel Granollers in the third round of Roland Garros 2016.

The Murcian knew that he was in front of a legend. There were almost 5,000 fans at the Manolo Santana central, all of which allowed the protocols. Under normal conditions, the full house would have been insured (12,000 seats). It is the most attractive generational duel in Spanish tennis.

Alcaraz played to be the youngest executioner of Rafa on the ground and the one with the worst ranking (120). The tennis player from El Palmar was worried about the nerves of a match that would go down in history because of its symbolism.

The five-time champion of the contest began as he has done throughout the tour. He showed doubts with his service.

He committed the first double fault and the promise of the ‘Armada’ made the first break ball with a 30-40. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil had a right half court to score the opening game. He stayed on the net.

Nadal’s experience was demonstrated immediately afterwards. It went from 1-0 for Carlos to 2-0 for the king of the land. With 2-0 and 30-15, a fortuitous movement of the Murcian when jumping left him touched by the abdominal.

He requested the presence of the physiotherapist and continued competing. He had been waiting all his life for the moment to measure himself against his idol. A muscle ache wasn’t going to spoil it.

Mercilessly

However, his resistance was no longer the same and points (10 in a row) and the games were falling one after the other in favor of Nadal. With the focus more on his physique than on the track, he looked very fast with a score of 5-0. He saved the donut for his winning character and for his desire to learn every day, in every situation no matter how adverse.

The five days of training in the Magic Box helped Rafa to come out like a cyclone. No sign of bad feelings for the 657 meters of Madrid. The top favorite in the draw had scored the first set with just six winners. He hadn’t needed more for the 13 unforced errors that had come from the other side of the net..

Alcaraz dreamed of getting ahead in the score with his serve in the continuation. But Rafa’s third break came, pressing the accelerator to the maximum, whoever the opponent was.. The manacor was not going to give him anything on the day he came of age.

The result reflected a 3-0 for the champion of 20 majors. Then a hole appeared for Carlos. He took advantage of it to score his game. At the conclusion, Feliciano Lpez, tournament director, handed Alcaraz a cake to celebrate his eighteenth anniversary.

Calendar

After passing tests, Carlos will decide what his next roadmap is. He plans to play the 1000 Masters in Rome if he enters the qualifying phase and then the Open 250 in Lyon. Nadal is awaiting tomorrow the winner of the match between Alexei Popyrin and Jannik Sinner.