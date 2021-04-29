Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Svitolina falls to Teichmann after wasting six match balls

The ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth in the world and fourth seed at the Mutua Madrid Open, was the first favorite to be eliminated from the tournament after wasting six match points against the Swiss Jil Teichmann and losing 2-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (5).

Svitolina had prevailed in the only previous match, in the quarterfinals of Strasbourg in 2020, but in the Caja Mgica in Madrid the initiative was stolen by Teichmann, 40 of the WTA and trained by the Spaniards Beto Martn and Arantxa Parra.

With two breaks, Svitolina scored the first set, in which her opponent had no options to balance the set. In the second round, both competed in irregularity, but after five breaks the set fell to Teichmann’s side.

Quite the opposite with respect to the quality of the game that could be enjoyed in the third quarter, a display of aggressiveness on the part of the two players.

Jil Teichmann returns a ball against Svitolina.EFE

Svitolina went ahead 3-1 and increased her lead to 5-1. With 5-2 he had four match balls, opportunities that he lost along with the game (5-3). Teichmann consolidated his reaction with splendid tennis, with continuous changes of rhythm to which Svitolina could not respond (5-4).

The Swiss had her serve to equalize and succeeded. Svitolina comfortably won her next serve but the Swiss then saved another two match balls and led the set to the playoff game.

Teichmann set the pace again. At 5-5, a masterful crusade gave him his first match point.. A poisoned right wing forced the return to the network of Svitolina, who said goodbye to Madrid on the opening day.

The Ukrainian has never passed the round of 32 in this tournament. Last week she fell in the semifinals of Stuttgart against the Australian Ashleigh Barty, first in the world. Teichmann’s next rival, a Swiss born in Barcelona 23 years ago, will be the Spanish Paula Badosa or the Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Kvitova, forward after Bouzkova’s withdrawal

In the morning session of the opening day the Dutch Kiki Bertens (7), defender of the title, beat the Andorran Victoria Jimnez by 6-4 and 6-0; the German Angelique Kerber to the Czech Marketa Vondrousova by 7-6 (5) and 6-1 and the Tunisian Ons Jabeur to the Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova by 6-2 and 6-3.

An injury to her right hand forced the Czech Marie Bouzkova to retire before concluding their first round match in Madrid against his compatriot Petra Kvitova, when the scoreboard indicated a 6-2 and 2-3 for the ninth favorite.

Bouzkova Manolo Santana slipped on the Caja Mgica court and injured his finger. I received medical assistance and tried to continue, but finally chose to abandon it.