Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Sinner advances and already glimpses a new duel with Nadal

The talented and promising Italian Jannik Sinner, 19, made his Madrid debut with a first-round victory due to the Argentine’s retirement Guido pella, who injured his right leg when he seemed to react and the scoreboard indicated a 6-2 and 4-4 against him.

Sinner, the fourteenth favorite of this tournament and number 18 in the world, led 3-0 after an early break, to which he later added another that gave him the first set.

The beginning of the second round was no different. But with 4-1 against, Pella fought the unspeakable to avoid a new ‘break’ and in the next game got to take advantage of his first breaking point of the match to reduce the handicap (4-3).

It was after confirming his serve (4-4) that Pella, after being treated by the medical services on his right leg, opted for withdrawal.

Sinner, semifinalist two weeks ago in Barcelona and finalist in March at the 1,000 Masters in Miami, he will face in the second round the winner of the match between the Australian Alexei popyrin, from the previous phase, and the Belgian Jan-Lennard Struff.

If he passes that second screen, the winner of the match between Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner and Nadal They already met in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros last year, with victory for the Balearic tennis player in three sets, although the transalpine player was one of the two tennis players, along with ‘Little’ Diego Schwartzmanwho managed to at least force a tiebreaker on the winner of 20 Grand Slams, who was crowned in Paris for the thirteenth time without giving up a set.