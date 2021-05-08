Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Sabalenka ends Barty and becomes great in the land of Madrid

Aryna Sabalenka racket and ask for a place among the best tennis players on the women’s circuit. The Belarusian, with nine titles in her palm, has added the tenth this Saturday at the Mutua Madrid Open after defeating Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6 and 6-4 . At 23, she is the second-youngest champion of the tournament after Petra Kvitova. The Czech won with 21 in the 2011 edition.

Sabalenka, tired of winning minor tournaments, has become great in the land of Caja Mgica with the victory in a WTA 1,000 against the best tennis player on the planet. It is his first win on clay after two unsuccessful attempts in the Lugano (2018) and Stutgart (2021) finals.

Barty, who had defeated her just 13 days ago under the cover of Stuttgart, had to put up the shield to counter the winning shots that threatened from the other side of the net.

Sabalenka already broke the serve of his rival in the second, the fourth and the sixth game. Shoot the score to 6-0. His statistics reflected a single unforced error and 11 winners..

At 1.82 meters, the Minsk player is a force of nature. Nobody hits him harder. If the height of the capital of Spain is added to that, it is understood that its services travel above 200 kilometers per hour.

Barty stopped the bleed with a tear at the start of the second heat. The score was 2-0. It remained to be seen how Aryna would react to adversity. He did not flinch. In a seen and not seen, I signed the tables in the result. It was then that she was more hasty. The Australian took advantage of it to score the second set. The Stuttgart script was repeated, but with a different outcome. This time the Belarusian held her head. The rest were made by his winning shots.

With the help of his ‘hitting partner’ Anton Dubrov, who has become his coach replacing the Russian Dmitry Tursunov, has only had one skid this season when he fell to Kaia Kanepi in the second round of the Gippsland Trophy.

His other five losses have been to Serena Williams (Australian Open), Garbie Muguruza (Doha and Dubi) and Barty (Miami and Stuttgart). Aryna is a rebel with a cause.

The victory in Madrid allows her to rise to fourth place in the world rankings, behind only Barty, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep. The Belarusian takes over in the palmars of the Dutch Kiki Bertens.