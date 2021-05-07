Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal – Zverev: Schedule and where to watch the quarterfinal match of the Mutua Madrid Open on TV today

Rafael Nadal Y Alexander Zverev They are ready to face each other in the quarter finals of Mutua Madrid Open. A high-quality duel between one of the great dominators of the last decades and one of the most advanced tennis players of the so-called ‘NextGen’, who although he cannot maintain a line of regularity that allows him to harass the leaders in the ranking, yes he is very capable of standing up to them promptly.

Alexander Zverev arrived at the Magic Box as sixth in ATP ranking and although when in 2017 it became number 3 it was speculated with his quick assault to the leadership he himself did not arrive, the quality that allowed him to win three Masters 1,000 (Madrid, among them, in 2018) and the ATP Finals is still present. Like all NextGen, it performs better in the Masters 1,000 than in the Grand slam, at least for now. And although he used to say that Nadal on the ground is the toughest opponent you can have, this tournament – which, as said, has already won – is one of the most powerful. externally equalize forces Between both.

From Nadal, little remains to be said. In the past God made the 2021 season the eighteenth in a row in which you win at least one title. If Zverev has won once in Madrid, the one from Manacor has done it five and all the tennis greats of recent years have fallen to his racket at the Madrid Arena and the Caja Mgica. 87 titles carries, not counting Davis Cups …

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev have met seven times, with five wins for the Spaniard. The two of the German were the last: Both in the ATP Finals 2020 (6-4, 7-5) and 2019 (6-2 and 6-4). On clay they have met twice (final of Rome 2018 and Davis Cup Spain-Germany of the same year) both with Nadal’s triumph.

Time and television channel to see Rafael Nadal – Alexander Zverev, from the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021

The match of quarter finals of Mutua Madrid Open 2021 between Rafael Nadal Y Alexander Zverev I know how to play in it Manolo Santana Stadium, center court of the Caja Mgica, not before 15:00, Spanish peninsular time. It can be seen by television on direct and in open through Teledeporte, thematic sports channel of RTVE.

Order of play of the Mutua Madrid Open, today Thursday

Manolo Santana court (from 11:00)

Dominic Thiem – John Isner (not before 1:00 p.m. Rafael Nadal – Alexander Zverev (not before 3:00 p.m.) A. Bublik – C. Ruud (not before 7:00 p.m.) M. Berrettini – C. Garn (after finishing the previous one)