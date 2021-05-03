Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal wants to close the circle in Madrid: from youngest to longest champion

Rafael Nadal has been training since Friday at the Caja Mgica with his sights set on Wednesday’s debut with the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Adrian Mannarino.

The Balearic recognized yesterday that the Mutua Madrid Open is the tournament that costs him the most of the tournaments that make up the clay tour due to the presence of height.

However, he has won five times in the capital of Spain, four of them on brick dust and another on the hard surface under the roof of the Madrid Arena. In 2005, thanks to coming back two sets in the final against Ivan Ljubivic, he became the youngest champion at the age of 19.

After 15 years, he opts to be the longest-running winner of the competition next Sunday in what would be his second consecutive title after being crowned at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

Rafa is usually a prophet in his hometown, as evidenced by the fact that he has favored 88.8 percent of his matches in Spain with 143 wins and only 18 defeats. In the Madrid tournament he has 52 victories for 12 defeats.