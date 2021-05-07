Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal surrenders to Zverev in the rooms of the Mutua Madrid Open

Updated 07/05/2021 – 17:18

Rafael Nadal said goodbye this Friday to the Mutua Madrid Open in the quarterfinal round after falling with Alexander Zverev by 6-4 and 6-4. He accumulates 42 defeats on the surface that has crowned him as the king with 19 different executioners. Sascha has become the last of them.

The manacor, who could not match the 2019 semifinals, in his last participation in the tournament, see how Daniil Medvedev recovers the world number two next Monday. And that the Russian hates playing on clay and only has one victory in the entire tour against Alejandro Davidovich. All the good feelings with which I left Barcelona have been lost in Madrid.

The Teuton gave up his serve in the sixth game. He did it blank and with a double fault. Rafa knew perfectly the tactic to follow: to load the game on the right of his rival because on the reverse side he has a glove.

Sascha, with 4-2 down, the first ‘break’ ball was made with an intern. Another intern gave him the break. Rafa has given up his serve in 13 of his last 14 matches on the circuit and it is now officially a problem to be solved.

The German signed the tables on the scoreboard and silenced the stands of the Magic Box. The Spanish champion, again with service problems, gave a double fault in the ninth round that cost him a second break and the opening set.

Zverev had one of those good days that unfortunately for him didn’t have much continuity. Winner of 14 titles, including Madrid in the 2018 edition, he remembered that version.

He had chained four games without opposition from his opponent. Nadal looked at his bench for answers. On the other side of the net there was someone who had already defeated him in the last two preceding years, although both had been on a hard surface indoors..

Rafa had to resort to the pike to rejoin the game. His cry of “let’s go” reached the center of the capital of Spain. His was the first round in the continuation.

The height of Madrid is perfect for the blows of the German and not so well for the leader of the ‘Armada’. The world number six kicks become missiles at 657 meters high. Nadal live on the wire. He showed it once again after lifting a break point with 1-1. He did it with a masterful drop. His blows, however, tickled his executioner (6 winners to 28), who dealt the final blow in the fifth game.

At 24, they forgave Nadal with 4-2 and 15-40. But he knew how to close the triumph immediately after supported by a serve at the height of a select few.

Margin before Rome

Zverev, that the most he had done this season was to lift the Acapulco Open 500 trophy, The glass half full for the Balearic is that he will have room to prepare in conditions for the Rome tournament, the next Masters 1,000 on the calendar and in which debut next Wednesday. At the end of the road, Roland Garros, the main objective of the season in which he can stay as first in the ‘Grand Slam’ ranking with 21.