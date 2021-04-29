Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal is faithful to his tradition: he arrives in Madrid this Thursday to adapt to the altitude

Rafael Nadal, champion last Sunday for the twelfth time of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, he travels to Madrid this Thursday to start his training sessions at the Caja Mgica and thus adapt to the 657 meters high of the capital of Spain.

The tennis player repeats the calendar on the European clay court tour, which is the most important for him because it is where he accumulates the most success and the most points. Rafa will be at the Mutua Madrid Open and, without rest, travel to Rome as a prelude to Roland Garros.

Nadal, initially, will make his debut at the Caja Mgica next Wednesday and meet his rivals tomorrow afternoon because that is when the draw takes place. Today will be when I arrive at the hotel reserved for the seeded men and pass the PCR test before being able to go to train in the offices of the Caja Mgica.