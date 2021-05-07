Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal: “In the moments of truth I have done everything wrong”

Rafael Nadal was upset by the defeat after having controlled the start of their quarterfinal match at the Mutua Madrid Open against Alexander Zverev.

Match. “I was in control the first six games. When I served 4-2, I made a disaster and then another bad game. If that happens to you with one of the best in the world and with a track at this speed it is difficult to maintain confidence. The serve was difficult for me today. “

Zverev. “I was not surprised by his level because he is a great player.”

Balance. “The feelings are negative. It is a difficult week for me. I am climbing a ladder and today I have taken a step back. In the moments of truth I have done everything wrong. Serving for 5-3 I have made several mistakes and then in 4-3 I have missed a parallel right with a ‘break’ ball.

Height. “The conditions are more favorable for lyam. I have been lacking. I am going to continue working so that I do not miss out in the future. I was facing a player who serves at 220 kilometers per hour each time. In such conditions I am going to subtract six meters behind. and I keep hitting over my shoulder. I have to give the maximum level to win. “