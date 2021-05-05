Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal: “I wish Carlos the best, he has the values ​​that society needs”

Updated 05/05/2021 – 17:38

Rafael Nadal was satisfied with a victory against Carlos Alcaraz that qualifies him for the eighth of the Mutua Madrid Open. The Spaniard praised his young victim and I wish him the best for the long career that awaits him with just 18 years of age.

Rival. “I wish Carlos the best, he has the values ​​that society needs. For me, more important than any success is being a good person. When you have values, the stages are covered at a greater speed. He has everything to be a great player.”

Audience in the stands. “Thankful that you are supporting our sport. We have missed you so much.”

Tennis. “The victory in Barcelona helped me and things have gotten better. It was a difficult game with a young man who is very strong. All he needs is time because he is already a great tennis player. The greatest respect for a rival is to compete until the end”.

Improved serve. “I have been serving much better for days. I have worked on it and we have studied things. I have felt comfortable with the service since I arrived in Madrid. I have recovered some things with the work we have done. I needed the tranquility of studying the gesture with Calm down and winning in Barcelona has helped me in this regard. ”

Young “The danger is that their levels may fluctuate. I have gone to the match with the utmost respect and responsibility. My goals and my motivations go beyond this match.”

Chat on the net. “I’ve told him bad luck, it’s a pleasure and you have to continue. I’ve always tried to be nice and close with Carlos. He has had a very good attitude both on the track and in Australia, that he had to confine himself and no complaints. that I see from him, I have no need to praise anyone if they didn’t really think about it. We need someone new to come out in Spanish tennis. He has a beautiful future ahead of him. “