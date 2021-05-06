Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal: “I am proud of my team, Real Madrid”

Updated 06/05/2021 – 17:53

Rafael Nadal, who reached the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open by beating Australian Alexei Popyrin, was satisfied with his evolution in the tournament and put aside his expectations for Roland Garros because he only thinks in the short term.

“I’m in Madrid. I don’t think about Roland Garros when I’m in Madrid or what is missing or what I have. Every day I try to be better. I don’t believe in specific preparation processes for something special., but in the short term work and that is Madrid, in the medium term Roland Garros and in the long term the entire season “, highlighted Nadal.

“I am happy because I have competed little and I am well. I reached the quarters in Monte Carlo, I won Barcelona and here I am already in the quarters. Playing and winning games gives you confidence and you know that you are going to give that minimum. I can do better but to this day I have no complaints about my game and I can take steps forward “the Spanish tennis player explained.

Nadal, the first seed, said he played “a good game” on Thursday. “The opponent was very difficult because he hit all the balls. The court was very fast, dry and it was difficult to have grip. Popyrin has a serve that is a hound. He missed but got many right. Within what I could do I have made a more than correct match and I am happy “, he highlighted.

Real Madrid-Chelsea

The Balearic tennis player was also asked about the Champions League match of the team he is a fan of, Real Madrid. “I watched the game. As a spectator I have to say that I am very proud of my team. Of course I do not like to lose. With all the difficulties we have had throughout the season, sixty injuries, it is difficult to be where we were until Wednesday, fighting for the two most important competitions we are playing: Champions semi-finals and continues fighting for the League “, Rafael Nadal recalled.

Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo, today seeing Nadal at the Caja Mgica.

About Ronaldo Nazario

Rafa also spoke of one of those attending his match, Ronaldo Nazario, who was in the stands with Luis Figo: “I always admire the best athletes. I am a sports fan. When I was a child, Ronaldo used to play in Barcelona with my uncle. He’s been one of my favorite soccer players of all time, one of the best I’ve ever seen play. “,

Contact with people

The number two in the world, five times champion in Madrid, insisted that he misses the contact with people in this pandemic situation, but stressed once again that the players are privileged in relation to the rest of society. “It is the contact with people that you miss. I have part of the family close by, who watch the games and I can’t see them.. You want to get out of the routine and for tennis players, used to going out and disconnecting, in this case you have to stay at the hotel. We are lucky to be in good hotels, we are lucky and we have what we need at our fingertips. Zero complaints and I hope we will return to normal soon “, manifest.

Rafael Nadal does not believe that young players complain about the current situation due to the pandemic and the fact that they have to be subject to certain requirements in each tournament. “Everyone has the right to have their opinion and I don’t think we have been more successful in our sport because of the capacity for sacrifice. We have all complained at some point and if we are better it is because we have the talent that Mother Nature has given us and the work to develop it “Nadal pointed out.

“We have had a difficult year and it is normal that there are people who lose motivation and are tired. I am almost 35 years old in another time of my life and I have been able to decide to play more or less and others cannot do it and they have the need to play every week and go from club to hotel and from hotel to club because it tires. But that harshness has nothing to do with the reality that other families in the world have suffered, in terms of health, work or companies “, insisted the Spanish tennis player. AND