Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal – Carlos Alcaraz: schedule and where to watch TV and live today the Mutua Madrid Open

Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz face today, Wednesday, May 5, at the Magic Box from Madrid, starting at 15.00 hours in the second round match of Mutua Madrid Open.

The duel between the first favorite, Rafael Nadal and young Carlos Alcaraz, guest of the tournament, will be played in the center court Manolo Santana.

Order of play of the Mutua Madrid Open, today Wednesday

Manolo Santana court (from 11:00)

The clash between both Spaniards is set on the third shift of the main venue and never before the set time. The session will be opened by the clash between the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, second seeded. Next, the world’s number one women’s circuit, the Australian Ashleigh barty, against the czech Petra Kvitova, three times winner in Madrid.

Alejandro Davidovich vs Daniil Medvedev Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova (Not before 1:00 p.m.) RAFA NADAL vs CARLOS ALCARAZ (Not before 3:00 p.m.) Elise Mertens vs Aryna Sabalenka (Not before 7:00 p.m.) Benoit Paire vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Not before 20:00)Pista Arantxa Snchez Vicario (from 11:00)

In addition, The session will feature a new performance by the Spanish Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. Open the day of the track Arantxa Snchez Vicario, the second, from 11.00 against the Swiss Belinda Bencic, eighth favorite.

PAULA BADOSA vs Belinda BencicKei Nishikori vs Alexander ZverevAnastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Karolina Muchova (Not before 15:00) ROBERTO BAUTISTA vs John IsnerCasper Ruud vs Yoshihito NishiokaTrack 3 (from 11:00)

The Argentine go into action Diego schwartzman, seventh seeded, against Russian Aslan Karatsev, in the second round of the men’s singles. Be in Stage 3 of the Caja Mgica.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Aslan Karatsev John Millman vs. Daniel Evans Alexei Popyrin vs. Jannik Sinner

Where to see the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 on TV and online?

The tournament can be followed by #Let’s go and Movistar + Sport. In principle, the most prominent matches of the final rounds of the tournament can be seen on TVE, either La1 or Teledeporte. In addition, you can follow all the information about the tournament on the website of Marca.com.