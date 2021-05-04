Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal – Carlos Alcaraz: schedule and where to see the Mutua Madrid Open live

The duel between the first seed, Rafael Nadal and the young Carlos Alcaraz, guest of the tournament, of the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open, was Play this Wednesday at 3:00 pm on the central court of the Caja Mgica, the Manolo Santana.

The clash between both Spaniards is set on the third shift of the main venue and never before the set time. The session will be opened by the clash between the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, second seeded. Then the number one in the world of the women’s circuit, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, against the Czech Petra Kvitova, three times winner in Madrid.

In addition, The session will feature a new performance by the Spanish Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. Open the day of the track Arantxa Snchez Vicario, the second, from 11.00 against the Swiss Belinda Bencic, eighth favorite.

Seventh-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman enters into action against Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the second round of the men’s singles. Be in Stage 3 of the Caja Mgica.

Where to see the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 on TV and online?

The tournament can be followed by #Vamos and Movistar + Deporte. In principle, the most prominent matches of the final rounds of the tournament can be seen on TVE, either La1 or Teledeporte. In addition, you can follow all the information about the tournament on the Marca.com website.