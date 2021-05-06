Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Rafa Nadal – Alexei Popyrin: schedule and where to watch TV and live today the Mutua Madrid Open

Rafa Nadal and Australian Alexei Popyrin will meet today, Thursday, May 6, at the Caja Mgica in Madrid, starting at 3:00 p.m. in the round of 16 match of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The duel between the first seed, Rafael Nadal and the Aussie tennis player will be played on the center court Manolo Santana.

Order of play of the Mutua Madrid Open, today Thursday

Manolo Santana court (from 11:00)

The clash between Rafa Nadal and Popyrin is set on the third shift of the main venue and never before the scheduled time. The session was opened by the clash between third-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem and Australian Alex de Minaur.

Next, the world’s number one women’s circuit, the Australian Ashleigh Barty is measured to the Spanish Paula Badosa, who is having an impressive tournament in Madrid.

Dominic Thiem – Alex de Minaur Ashleigh Barty – Paula Badosa (not before 1:00 p.m.) Rafael Nadal – Alexei Popyrin (not before 3:00 p.m.) Daniel Evans – Alexander Zverev (not before 7:00 p.m.) Aryna Sabalenka – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (not before 8.30pm)

Pista Arantxa Snchez Vicario (from 11:00)

Aslan Karatsev – Alexander BublikCristian Garin – Daniil MedvedevJohn Isner – Andrey Rublev (not before 2:00 PM) Casper Ruud – Stefanos Tsitsipas (not before 4:00 PM) Matteo Berrettini – Federico Delbonis

Where to see the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 on TV and online?

The tournament can be followed by #Vamos and Movistar + Deporte. In principle, the most prominent matches of the final rounds of the tournament can be seen on TVE, La1 or Teledeporte. In addition, you can follow all the information about the tournament on the Marca.com website.