Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Placido debut for Thiem in Madrid

The austrac Dominic Thiem, third favorite of the Madrid tournament, returned to the competition after a month and a half away from the slopes with a convincing victory over the American Marcos Giron, 6-1 and 6-3, and reached the round of 16.

The fourth player in the world, aged 27, had not played a tournament since the Doha quarterfinals, last March. He had a solvent turn on finalist in Caja Mgica in 2017 and 2018 against a debutant in this Masters 1,000 who could not find a way to question the superiority of his adversary.

A knee injury The right-hand side had the Vienna player out of the competition, who after touching the triumph in a Grand Slam three times – twice at Roland Garros and once at the Australian Open -, conquered the last United States Open.

Thiem, who celebrates his sixth presence in Madrid, the last in 2019 as a semifinalist, it did not take an hour to overcome Giron to ensure his presence in the round of 16, in which the Australian will be measured Alex de MiaurWhat a super Australian Lloyd Harris 6-2, 3-0 and abandonment.