Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Paula Badosa signs a victory of merit against Krejcikova

Updated 04/29/2021 – 15:58

Paula Badosa celebrated his invitation to the Mutua Madrid Open with a convincing victory in the first round against Czech Barbora Krejcikova, 6-1, 7-5. His next rival will be the Jil Teichmann, who left out the tournament to the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fourth favorite.

“I don’t know if he had a thorn, I think he did. But I didn’t take it with much anxiety about having to win and having to win. I have taken it as one more game or that I have tried but in the end Madrid is very special. The public clothes and it’s hard not to get goose bumps. It’s a very different feeling this week. I really want to do it right. The happiest I am is because I have managed to manage all that and the pressure well. I was very nervous I wanted to do everything right and in the end everything went well“said Badosa

After making the semifinals this season in Lyon and Charleston, Badosa arrived in Madrid in 62nd place in the ranking and ready to confirm her good moment at the Caja Mgica. Before the 39 of the world he gave a blow with a first final sleeve. But the reaction of Krejcikova, former world number one in doubles, had to come and it did with the change of set.

It was the Czech who signed the good and the bad for much of the second partial. Both held until 5-5, when Badosa saw the moment come to try a ‘break’ that would be almost definitive.

Forced three serious errors from Brno – one left, one ball down the hall and one shot wide.-, who also double-faulted and gave up his serve. The game’s script still reserved a final dose of suspense: a 0-40 for Krejcikova who seemed to lead the set to the ‘tie-break’.

But a direct serve point, a ball from the Czech to the net and an unattainable parallel backhand from Badosa leveled the game. With a great crossed forehand he carved his first match ball and endorsed it with a good serve that his rival restrained from the net..

“Krecjkicova is a player who is also a doubles player, with a good eye and a cut, solid and flat backhand and the forehand opens very well. I had to impose my game, I had to play hard and play long with weight and effect. She tactically wanted to pull me back to open the track or leave me. We both want to do the same a bit“, analyzed Badosa, 62 of the world.

Badosa also spoke of her next rival, the Swiss Teichmann: “We have known each other for a long time and she is very talented. He has played very well and saved a very tough game. To win Svitolina you have to have a high level and I will try to recover well and be well for that duel. I know her and I know how she can play but I am more focused on myself, on how I play on clay and on imposing my game. “