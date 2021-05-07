Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Paula Badosa is deleted from the WTA 1,000 in Rome and returns to Belgrade

Updated 07/05/2021 – 11:34

Paula Badosa, the most outstanding tennis player of the female ‘Armada’ at the Mutua Madrid Open, reaching the semifinal round against Ashley Barty, has decided to finally remove itself from the WTA 1,000 in Rome that starts next Monday on the tracks of the Foro Italico.

The Spanish, that he would have had a ‘special exempt’ in Roman lands in case of sneaking into the Madrid final, is in danger of traveling to the Italian capital today and having to play his first match of the qualifying phase tomorrow.

In this way, and taking into account the accumulation of matches and fatigue in his body, Javier Mart’s pupil has decided to stop and return to the official competition in the Belgrade tournament (May 16-22).

He does not lose sight of Roland Garros, the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land that is just around the corner (May 30 to June 12) and where he defends the round of eighths from the last edition. It was then that the turning point in his career occurred and that he has confirmed at the start of 2021.

It should be remembered that Paula move up 20 places in the ranking of the women’s circuit when it is updated this Monday, going from 62 to 42. It will be her best classification ever.