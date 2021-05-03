Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Paula Badosa goes back to Sevastova and makes her debut in the rooms of the Mutua Madrid Open

Updated 05/03/2021 – 21:00

Paula BadosaAt 23, he continues to advance steadily at the Mutua Madrid OPen and is already in the quarterfinal round. His latest victim was Anastasija Sevastova, 54 on the lists, 6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) and 6-0.

Badosa is the third Spanish tennis player to sneak into the top eight of the WTA 1,000 of the Caja Mgica after Anabel Medina (2013) and Carla Surez (2015 and 2018).

Javier Mart’s pupil aspires to take a step further than his compatriots and get into the semifinals. For now It is the first ‘wild card’ that has reached this far in the frame since the Romanian Sorana Cirstea in 2017.

Badosa suffered a lot against an adversary who never gave up. Sevastova raised a 4-2 in the first set and two second-set balls at 5-4 before giving it up in the tie break.. The Latvian would later collapse due to the physical and mental strength of the new reality of the female ‘Armada’.

The triumph will allow him to jump next Monday from position 62 to 54 at least, which is your best classification as a professional. Belinda Bencic awaits him in the antepenultimate round, who benefited from the withdrawal due to injury of her rival when the Swiss dominated the scoreboard by 7-6 (2) and 4-3

In his four previous appearances he had been without wins in the main draw. However, the regularity in this season is maintained in the capital of Spain.